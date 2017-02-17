Boy, 5, critically injured in pit bull attack in Brooklyn

A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after being mauled by pit bull inside a Brooklyn home.It happened just before 7 p.m. on Riverdale Avenue in East New York.He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in in cardiac arrest.The boy's father was home at the time of the dog attack.Sources tell Eyewitness News there were two pit bulls seized from inside the house. It's not yet known if one or both attacked the boy.Animal Care and Control is on the scene and there is an active police investigation underway.