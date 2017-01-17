PETS

Cat found shot with arrow through body in North Bergen

A cat was found shot with an arrow in Bayonne, New Jersey. The cat is now recovering after surgery and expected to be okay. (The Animal Clinic of Bayonne)

Eyewitness News
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A cat was found wandering around in New Jersey with an arrow completely through his body.

North Bergen resident Kelly Shannon went out to feed some of the local feral cats when she found one of her favorites, Sparky, shot with an arrow.

Officials say that it was evident that the person who shot Sparky did so while the cat was facing the shooter.

The arrow struck him in the left shoulder area, and the tip exited his left flank, leaving the shaft embedded in his body.


Shannon and a neighbor somehow managed to get the feline in a travel crate and took him to the vet.

Despite being in pain, the cat remained calm and was sweet to everyone to whom he came in contact.

Sparky is currently in the care of The Animal Clinic of Bayonne. Fortunately, veterinarians say that the arrow did not pierce any vital organs and right now his prognosis is fair.

Sparky will also be neutered, given all of his vaccinations, and tested for FeLV/FIV while he is recovering from his wounds.

Once recovered, he will be put up for adoption, but it appears that one of his rescuers friends may already have a forever home ready for him.

To help with Sparky's medical expenses, please visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-sparky-shot-by-arrow

Authorities are investigating this incident.
