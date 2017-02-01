PETS

Cat stuck in tree for 3 days rescued in Pennsylvania

A cat in distress was rescued in Delaware County thanks to a local businessman who provided police with a key assist.

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pa. --
A cat in distress was rescued in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, thanks to a local businessman who provided police with a key assist.

Dan Kelly of Kelly's Landscaping volunteered both his time and his equipment to save a cat that had been stuck in a tree for the last three days.

Upper Chichester Police shared video on their Facebook page of the rescue.

It shows Kelly reaching the feline and bringing it into his bucket lift.

At one point, something fell out of the bucket, but police say it was just Kelly's hat.

The cat is now back on the ground safe and sound.
