PETS

Officer and K-9 go viral for portrait outtakes

The outtakes from Officer Levi Knach's photo shoot are going viral thanks to Kenobi's wonderful attempts to steal the show.

INDIANA --
An Indiana conservation officer had a little trouble posing for his recent staff photo. But that's because his K-9 partner, Kenobi, refused to stop licking his face.

"Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake - he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng," Indiana State Parks wrote in a Facebook post, which now has 2,400 likes.

The post said that one of Kenobi's jobs is to find ginseng when someone has illegally harvested it.

He's also apparently very good at showing some puppy love to Knach, who works in the state's Department of Nature Resources.

After all the adorable outtakes, the patient photographer was finally able to snap a perfect photo of the dynamic duo side by side.
