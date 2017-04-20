PETS

Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in Rockland County

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) --
There is shocking and disturbing video of a pit bull attack in Rockland County.

A toddler is recovering and was fortunately released from the hospital.

Surveillance video shows the dog run across a street in Spring Valley Thursday evening and attack a 3-year-old boy.



The attack lasted several seconds before people rushed in to help.

The boy suffered several bites wounds and was treated at the hospital.

The dog was seized by authorities.

It's not clear what will happen to the dog.
