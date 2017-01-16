Woman on Staten Island fighting to keep her pet pig

A woman on Staten Island is fighting to keep her pet, 'Wilbur' the pig.Cristy Matteo says he's a service animal who helps both her and father fight cancer.She say someone complained to the city about Wilbur.Matteo won a court battle to keep him, but the decision was overturned by the Department of Mental Health and Hygiene.Matteo says a state assemblyman is trying to push through a bill to legalize pigs as pets.If it's not passed by the end of the month, she says she'll have to send him to a new home in North Carolina.