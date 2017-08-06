Pilot killed in crash of small aircraft at airport in Sussex County, New Jersey

GREEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
State police say a pilot was killed when a small plane crashed near a New Jersey airport.

The accident happened at about 10:25 a.m. Sunday at Trinca Airport in Green Township, Sussex County.

The FAA says a NW-Freedom amateur-built aircraft crashed at the end of the runway.

Only the pilot was on board.

It's not clear if the plane had taken off from that site or if it was headed to the airport when it went down.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FAA is investigating. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the crash.

Trinca Airport is a public use airport owned by Green Township and located three nautical miles southwest of the central business district of Andover.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
