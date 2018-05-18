Playboy model jumps off Manhattan building with 7-year-old son

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the deadly incident at a Midtown hotel.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 47-year-old former Playboy model and her 7-year-old son plunged to their deaths after jumping off a Manhattan building Friday morning.

Authorities say Stephanie Adams and her son Vincent died after falling from the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street in Midtown just after 8:30 a.m.

They were staying in the penthouse, but it is unclear what happened in that hotel room prior to their deaths.

They landed on the second-floor balcony with significant injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.


Adams had been involved in an ongoing custody battle with her estranged husband. The two checked into the hotel Thursday at approximately 6 p.m.

Sources say the last few weeks and months were tumultuous for Adams, and just Wednesday, the courts denied Adams' request to take her son to Europe for a vacation. There were accusations that their son was being fed food he was allergic to, and he was added to the NYPD "CAR" (Child at Risk) Tracking list in the 1st Precinct due to him apparently being present during domestic disputes.

Adams also sued the NYPD more than a decade ago, winning $1.2 million from a 2006 incident in which she was thrown to the ground by an officer who falsely claimed she pulled a gun on him.


The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicidemurder suicidechild deathMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10 dead after gunman opens fire in Texas high school
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
Reports: Boeing 737 carrying 113 crashes in Cuba
Teacher ID'd in deadly NJ bus crash amid search for answers
FDNY: 32 injured when buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel
Bronx accident leaves 5 injured
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
Show More
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
87-year-old man dies days after attack in UWS bank
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Thousands still without power after deadly tornadoes
Partial building collapse in Brooklyn prompts evacuations
More News