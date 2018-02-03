LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Police say 44 people were arrested while trying to make a music video on a Manhattan roof.
37 men and seven women were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing at the Baruch Houses, a NYCHA building on 95 Baruch Drive on the Lower East Side.
Two imitation rifles and one firearm was found on the scene.
NYCHA released a statement Saturday night saying,
"Safety and security is our top priority. This is an ongoing incident and we are working with our partners in law enforcement to resolve this as soon as possible."
