Police: 44 arrested while trying to make music video on Manhattan roof

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more after 44 people were arrested while trying to make a music video on a Lower East Side roof.

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say 44 people were arrested while trying to make a music video on a Manhattan roof.


37 men and seven women were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing at the Baruch Houses, a NYCHA building on 95 Baruch Drive on the Lower East Side.

Two imitation rifles and one firearm was found on the scene.

NYCHA released a statement Saturday night saying,

"Safety and security is our top priority. This is an ongoing incident and we are working with our partners in law enforcement to resolve this as soon as possible."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
music videoarrestNYCHALower East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 2 dead, 70 injured after Amtrak train collides with freight train in SC
Mob of cyclists go wrong way, attack drivers
Man randomly stabbed in the neck while sleeping on subway
Jewelry stolen from hotel room of John Stamos' fiancee
Parents charged with faking son's brain cancer for money
Yikes! Doors of NJ Transit train burst open mid-ride
1 dead, several hurt when suspected drunk driver slams into cars
Man executed for killing daughters while mom listened on phone
Show More
Actress Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino
Gov. Cuomo: 'Puerto Ricans needed help, not paper towels'
Residents rescued as fire tears through NJ apartment complex
Father holding son attacked outside bank by knife-wielding man
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to several buildings in Newark
More News
Top Video
Mob of cyclists go wrong way, attack drivers
Yikes! Doors of NJ Transit train burst open mid-ride
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to several buildings in Newark
More Video