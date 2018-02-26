Police arrest suspected shooter in murder of New Jersey boy gunned down in home

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details after a suspected gunman was arrested in the murder of a boy from New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have arrested the suspected shooter in the murder of a 10-year-old boy in New Jersey.

Police picked up Karon Council in Pompano Beach, Florida on Sunday night. Investigators say the 18-year-old fired the shots that killed Yovanni Banos-Merino on Wednesday night.

Banos-Merino's mother was also hit, but survived.

The gunman was targeting a man inside the home at the time.

Police also arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasionshootingchild shotAsbury ParkMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Mother speaks out after young daughter shown porn in public
Masked robbers tie up workers in dollar store robbery
Man stabbed to death outside shelter in broad daylight
Police call explosion in English city a 'major incident'
Young boy hospitalized in Queens hit and run
Au pair from Israel fatally struck by bus in Montclair
NYPD: Men robbed after being lured by dating web site
Shots fired into closed restaurant in Brooklyn
Show More
New tax scam can cause entire refund to vanish
Suspect uses dump truck to steal ATM, flees vehicle
Warning issued after tourist with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
Toyota, Hyundai recall about 110,000 vehicles
Students, shooting survivors rally for gun control in NJ
More News
Top Video
New tax scam can cause entire refund to vanish
abc7NY presents: The house that never sleeps
Warning issued after tourist with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
Family, friends remember young boy gunned down in home
More Video