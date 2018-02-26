ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Police have arrested the suspected shooter in the murder of a 10-year-old boy in New Jersey.
Police picked up Karon Council in Pompano Beach, Florida on Sunday night. Investigators say the 18-year-old fired the shots that killed Yovanni Banos-Merino on Wednesday night.
Banos-Merino's mother was also hit, but survived.
The gunman was targeting a man inside the home at the time.
Police also arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting.
