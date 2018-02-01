  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Police: Attacker has struck 13 times in less than a month in Brooklyn and Queens

CeFaan Kim has more on the disturbing robbery pattern.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for the young man who has attacked at least 13 people this month in Brooklyn and Queens - most of the attacks have happened within the past few weeks.

The suspect, armed with a knife would sometimes punch his prey, and would then rob them on the street or in their home.


The man has struck at all hours of the day. Most of his victims are women or the elderly, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

"He said 'give me the cash, you don't wanna die tonight,'" said one of his Bushwick victims, who asked not to be identified.

Police said the suspect came up from behind, and pressed a knife onto her side.

"I put the key in the door and then he just pushed up on me and said go go go and got me into the vestibule and I turned around and he had a knife on me," she says.

Investigators say the incident happened Sunday around 2:30 a.m. near Cooper Street and Evergreen Avenue - the woman is just one of 13 victims.

His attacks stretch from Brooklyn to Queens. Police say the violent string of robberies started January 3rd, when he punched a 48-year-old woman in the face near Logan Street and Glenmore Avenue, and stole her phone.

Police say he struck three times in Bushwick this past Sunday alone.

The youngest victim is 23-years-old, and three of his victims are in their 70s.

One of the victims was an elderly woman who police say was robbed of $100 cash and $6,300 worth of jewelry.

Police say the suspect is in his early twenties and is about 5'7" tall. Police say three of the incidents happened at an ATM.

