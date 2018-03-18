Police: Baby in stroller found abandoned on Manhattan subway platform

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhttan (WABC) --
Authorities say a baby in a stroller was found abandoned on a Manhattan subway platform early Sunday morning.

The stroller was on the southbound platform of the 4/5/6 trains at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station.

At about 4:20 a.m., a passerby notified a subway clerk who alerted police.

The infant, a girl about 6 months old, was taken to the hospital for routine observation.

Just as police were being told about the discovery of the infant, they simultaneously heard from the parents who notified them about the missing baby.

The parents were advised that the girl had been found. Police determined that the father, mother and child were originally together when the father left to head home with the infant.

He told police he had fallen asleep on the subway and discovered her missing.

The man is being questioned by police and will likely face abandonment charges. The mother and infant were reunited Sunday morning but it is unclear whether she will maintain custody of the child.

