WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
An 8-year-old boy was fatally struck by a minivan in the Bronx while being driven home from school Monday night, in what police are calling a heartbreaking accident.

The incident happened in the 700 block of East 215th Street just after 6 p.m. The boy was identified by police as Cellou Daiollo.

Officials say a family friend was backing up the vehicle when the child was struck.

"I saw the little boy, he was just standing there and the car was parking and just hit him, hit him out of nowhere," said neighbor Beverly Taylor.

Neighbors say the female driver of the white minivan was taking the little boy home.

"She was looking to park and told the child to stay right there," said another neighbor, Venice Heath.

We're told the driver is cooperating with investigators. She reportedly told them the car went out of control.

Instead of stopping, it gunned forward. She claims that's how she ended up on the sidewalk, facing the wrong way on a one-way street

"I heard the lady saying I just killed my neighbor child. My neighbor child," said Heath.

The boy lived just a few blocks from the scene. Mourners gathered Monday night, surrounding the family with prayers and sympathy.

"He's my nephew, it's very sad," said Abdoul Diaollo.

Neighbors believe the driver was a fairly new driver and that there were other young kids in the car at the time. It remains unclear why young Diaollo was outside the minivan while she was trying to park.

Police are investigating the incident and it does not appear the driver will be charged.

