Police: Cab driver attacked, robbed by 2 women in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for the women suspected of robbing and attacking a cab driver in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for three women in connection to the attack and robbery of a cab driver in the Bronx.

Officials just released surveillance video of the women they want to question in connection to the incident that happened June 11.

Authorities say the driver picked up the three women in Lower Manhattan earlier this month. He dropped one woman off in Mott Haven and took the others to the Williamsbridge section.

Police say the two tried to get out of the cab without paying. When the driver confronted them, he was reportedly punched, kicked and pushed.

Authorities say the women then stole $120 from the driver before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cab driverstaxi driversattackrobberyBronxNew York CityWilliamsbridge
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News