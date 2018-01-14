Police hunt for vandals who targeted cars, homes in Suffolk County

Police on Long Island are investigating a vandalism spree.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are looking for the suspects who vandalized cars and homes in two towns in Suffolk County.

The damage to the cars included shattered windshields and broken side-view mirrors.

Police say some homes had their windows broken as well.

The incidents took place in the overnight hours in Commack and East Northport.

Investigators believe three people in an SUV were responsible for the spree.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS to provide an anonymous tip which may lead to a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest

