Police: Husband of missing nurse bought hatchet after her disappearance

BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) --Police are urging anyone with information about the mysterious disappearance of a nurse from Bellevue Hospital in December 2015 to come forward with information, so they can solve this cold case.
Mahfuza Rahman of Bedford Park left the hospital without notifying her employer. She never returned. Officials are now calling her husband a 'person of interest.'
Rahman's husband reportedly told co-workers that she had to go back to Bangladesh to care for her parents who were injured in an accident, and that she would eventually return home. She never did. Now, police are saying her husband bought a camping hatchet and packing tape two days after her disappearance.
Police are looking to question her husband, because they never got to properly interview him. At this time he is currently in Bangladesh, and is considered a person of interest.
Rahman has one daughter, who was nine years old at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).