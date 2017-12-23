Man sought in fatal shooting outside Times Square bar

Police have identified a man they are searching for in connection with a fatal shooting outside a bar near Times Square Monday.

The NYPD said it is looking for 30-year-old Christoper Rivas.

He is described as being 5' 9" tall and 190 lbs., last seen wearing black baseball hat, red jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The shooting happened just after 3:50 a.m. outside the Tonic Bar on 7th Avenue near Times Square.

Authorities say 33-year-old Perseus Salichs exited the bar and encountered a woman who was clearly upset, with the alleged gunman trying to calm her down with little success.

Salichs somehow became involved and then got into a dispute with the suspect. Police say the suspect showed he had a gun and soon after pulled the weapon and shot Salichs in the head.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

A vigil for Salichs, a father of three, will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Broadway between 49th and 50th streets on Sunday.

Then, a two-day viewing for friends and family will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

