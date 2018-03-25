Police investigating acts of vandalism at synagogue in Lakewood

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating vandalism at a Lakewood synagogue.

Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for the person or people responsible for acts of vandalism at a New Jersey synagogue.

Hateful words and images, including swastikas, were painted on the walls of Congregation Sons of Israel in Lakewood Saturday.

Police say the vandals also spray painted "6-6-6" on a Holocaust memorial and damaged a truck.

The synagogue says this is the first time it has been targeted.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vandalismsynagogueswastikaLakewoodOcean CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man wanted for punching, taunting boy on the subway
Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods
Wake begins for fallen FDNY firefighter on Long Island
Suspect arrested in shooting of livery cab driver
Family found dead at Mexican resort died of gas asphyxiation
WATCH: Emma Gonzalez stands in silence in powerful speech
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
Parents convicted in girl's pneumonia death
Show More
March for Our Lives: Hundreds of thousands march for gun control
Paul McCartney: 'One of my best friends was killed in gun violence'
MLK Jr.'s granddaughter delivers speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.
Man attacks two women within 5 minutes Brooklyn street
Massive East Harlem apartment fire injures several
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video