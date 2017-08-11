CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating the incident that led to the shooting of an NYPD officer while responding to a call of an emotionally disturbed man in Brooklyn.
It began when a woman called 911 telling the dispatcher her son was acting erratically but he was not violent, was not armed and she needed help.
Police say two officers responded Thursday afternoon to a call about the 29-year-old man in an apartment in Cypress Hills.
When the officers entered, the man opened fire, striking one in the right arm as he entered a bedroom. Two other shots hit his bulletproof vest. He did not return fire.
The suspect, identified as Andy Sookdeo, then barricaded himself in the room, forcing a standoff with police.
Hours later officers moved in and found the man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The mayor and police commissioner showed off the vest during a news conference and credited it with saving the officer's life.
"This young man was definitely saved by his vest, it made all of the difference here," Mayor de Blasio said.
The 30-year-old officer works out of the 75th precinct and has two years on the force.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital where Mayor de Blasio described him as in good spirits.
"He's showing a lot of spirit, a lot of energy," Mayor de Blasio said. "Our officer is going to come through it, he's a brave young man, he's going to come through it."
Officers were told the suspect was armed with some type of rifle, what the NYPD refers to as a "long gun."
Police recovered two guns near the suspect's body.