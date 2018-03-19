An apparent road rage incident on Long Island ended with a man running over two people, according to police.The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Jericho Turnpike near the intersection of Mineola Boulevard in Mineola.According to detectives, 37-year-old Anthony Scott became involved in a verbal argument with another motorist, his passenger and a third person over a parking space after he had double parked and exited his car.After what authorities described as a brief physical altercation, the victims began walking back towards the sidewalk when Scott, who had already entered his car, put it in drive and intentionally struck two of them. One reported fell off the hood, struck the pavement and had her legs run over. The other, who held onto a windshield wiper, was eventually ejected from the hood and struck the ground, causing him to suffer a head and neck injury.Police say Scott then continued on and fled the scene westbound on Jericho Turnpike.Both victims, a 52-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.Scott's license plate number was obtained during the incident, and officers, after gaining this information, responded to his home and placed him under arrest without further incident.During his arrest, Scott was found to be in possession of various controlled substances, including THC, Alprazolam and Oxycodone.Scott is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident.----------