Police looking for 2 men who opened fire in park in Brooklyn

Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in a Brooklyn park.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for two men who opened fire on a group of people inside a Brooklyn park.

One suspect walked up to the group sitting in the park behind the Brownsville Houses on July 3rd and started shooting..

A 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were hit. They are both expected to survive.

The NYPD issued descriptions of the two suspects:
1: Black male, light skinned, 18 to 25 years-old, wearing a white shirt, blue jean short. (Handed firearm to Individual #2)

2: Black male, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants (Shooter).

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

