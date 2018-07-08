Police: Man attempts to abduct child from mother on Staten Island

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) --Police are investigating an attempted abduction on Staten Island.
A man driving a Toyota Prius on Mapleton Avenue and Olympia Boulevard in Midland Beach around 5:30 p.m. stopped and attempted to abduct a 4-year-old girl from her mother.
The mother fought back, and then the man jumped back into his car and drove off.
No injuries were reported.
