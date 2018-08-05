GLEN HEAD, Long Island (WABC) --A man was fatally shot Saturday inside a gas station in Glen Head, Long Island.
Police say two coworkers at the CITGO D and R Automotive on Glen Head Road near Cherry Street got into some sort of dispute just before 11:30 a.m.
The dispute then turned physical and one man shot the other, killing him.
Police are stressing that this was not a random shooting, and there is no threat to the public.
Neighbors say they are not used to seeing any crime in the area.
A police spokesperson says homicide detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest.
The victim has not yet been identified.
