A man was fatally shot Saturday inside a gas station in Glen Head, Long Island.Police say two coworkers at the CITGO D and R Automotive on Glen Head Road near Cherry Street got into some sort of dispute just before 11:30 a.m.The dispute then turned physical and one man shot the other, killing him.Police are stressing that this was not a random shooting, and there is no threat to the public.Neighbors say they are not used to seeing any crime in the area.A police spokesperson says homicide detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest.The victim has not yet been identified.----------