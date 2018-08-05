FATAL SHOOTING

Man fatally shot after dispute with coworker at Glen Head gas station, police say

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Glen Head.

By
GLEN HEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A man was fatally shot Saturday inside a gas station in Glen Head, Long Island.

Police say two coworkers at the CITGO D and R Automotive on Glen Head Road near Cherry Street got into some sort of dispute just before 11:30 a.m.

The dispute then turned physical and one man shot the other, killing him.

Police are stressing that this was not a random shooting, and there is no threat to the public.

Neighbors say they are not used to seeing any crime in the area.

A police spokesperson says homicide detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest.

The victim has not yet been identified.

