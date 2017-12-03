EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2731752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NYPD Assistant Chief David Barrere described the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Police say a hit-and-run driver crashed into a group of people in Queens early Sunday, leaving one dead and five others injured.According to the NYPD, the incident started with a parking dispute in front of a hookah bar on Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill.The driver of a white Hyundai sedan exited the vehicle and stabbed two men in the torso, said NYPD Assistant Chief David Barrere. They are in stable condition.During a dispute with a group of people outside the club, the driver went onto the sidewalk and struck six people, killing one and critically injuring another.All the victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital.The names and ages of the people struck were not immediately available.Police say they have a man in custody in connection with the incident and are questioning him. He is believed to have been the driver.The vehicle was recovered in another section of Queens. Investigators are reviewing video that may have captured the incident.There is no known nexus to terrorism, according to the NYPD.----------