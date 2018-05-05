Police: Westchester school bus driver arrested while trying to meet 11-year-old for sex

MOUNT KISCO, New York (WABC) --
A bus driver in Westchester was arrested after police say he had sexual contact with a minor and also sent sexually explicit text messages.

Brayan Moscoso Arias, 22, of Brewster was arrested Friday after police in Mount Kisco say he was going to meet an 11-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. Detectives placed the location under surveillance and took Arias into custody when he arrived to meet the girl at a local shopping center around 11 p.m.


Arias was charged with sexual abuse and disseminating indecent material to a minor. Police say there had been at least one previous sexual encounter and that they recovered evidence on his cell phone.

The child's mother was notified of the situation earlier in the evening and the girl was not present when Arias was arrested.

Arias worked for the Bedford School District. The judge has issued a temporary restraining order so that he no longer has contact with the victim.

Bail was set at $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond. Arias was being held at the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla in lieu of bail. He is scheduled to appear next in village court on Thursday night.

