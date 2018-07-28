Police searching for 'Ghostbusters' cap-wearing shooting suspect in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting in Queens who wore a Ghostbusters cap - but police say he turned out to be the bad guy himself.

The man reportedly opened fire into a crowd outside Melrose Ballroom in Astoria last Saturday, injuring a man and a woman who were waiting for valet service.

The suspect fled in a black Maserati.

The victims were treated for their injuries.

