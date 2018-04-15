ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --A terrifying incident on Long Island has police looking for a possible stalker.
Authorities say a 10-year-old girl was walking to her bus stop in Rockville Centre when she was approached by a man.
The man tried to convince her to leave with him. When she refused the man showed a handgun and knife in his waistband.
The suspect ran off.
Police say the suspect has also been seen around Francis F. Wilson Elementary School.
