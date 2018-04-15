  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Police searching for possible stalker on Long Island after terrifying incident

Joe Torres has more on the search for a possible stalker in Rockville Centre.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --
A terrifying incident on Long Island has police looking for a possible stalker.

Authorities say a 10-year-old girl was walking to her bus stop in Rockville Centre when she was approached by a man.

The man tried to convince her to leave with him. When she refused the man showed a handgun and knife in his waistband.

The suspect ran off.

Police say the suspect has also been seen around Francis F. Wilson Elementary School.

stalkingpoliceRockville CentreNassau County
