Police searching for suspect in road rage murder in southern New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for the suspect in an apparent road rage murder.

Eyewitness News
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect involved in an apparent road rage murder in New Jersey.

Investigators are looking for a pickup truck captured on surveillance video.

The victim, Joseph Pirri, passed away eight days after the attack March 7 in Gloucester County.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck sliced the father of two's face with a sharp instrument and took off.

It is not clear what led up to the attack.

Pirri ran to a nearby home for help and gave officers a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle before he died.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
road ragemurderNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missing 16-year-old girl, Amy Yu found in Mexico
Mother killed, daughter injured after car cut off in the Bronx
1 dead, 3 injured in apartment fire in the East Village
AccuWeather: Snowy start to Spring?
Funeral on Long Island for murdered SUNY student
4 servicemen from New York ID'd in Iraq helicopter crash
Victim's grieving uncle lashes out at 'incompetence' after bridge collapse
Woman shows forgiveness to teen who stole credit card
Show More
FDNY: Lithium-ion battery caused fire near LIRR
Police: Masked man rapes 12-year-old in home
Guest charged for stabbing hotel employee in face with scissors
Police: Livery cab driver shot, robbed of $23
Source: Fired McCabe kept personal memos regarding Trump
More News
Top Video
Mother killed, daughter injured after car cut off in the Bronx
Pot for pets? NY bill pushes to legalize marijuana for animals
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
More Video