Police are searching for the suspect involved in an apparent road rage murder in New Jersey.Investigators are looking for a pickup truck captured on surveillance video.The victim, Joseph Pirri, passed away eight days after the attack March 7 in Gloucester County.Police say the driver of the pickup truck sliced the father of two's face with a sharp instrument and took off.It is not clear what led up to the attack.Pirri ran to a nearby home for help and gave officers a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle before he died.