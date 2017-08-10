Police seek help finding wanted New Jersey sex offender

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are searching for a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and they are hoping the public can help locate the suspect.

Walter Sosa, a registered sex offender in Somerset County, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to alleged conduct that occurred over the course of seven months in Plainfield.

Officials say his last known home address was on the 800 block of East Front Street, but in the past, he has frequented other areas of the city and surrounding areas. Sosa has several aliases, including Walter Osmin, Sosa Solorzano, Daniel Soto and Danny Soto.

The charges were filed against Sosa on August 5, and investigators have been trying to locate him since. The Union County Prosecutor's Office is now releasing a recent picture of Soto with the hope that it will lead to a member of the public seeing him.

Anyone with information regarding Sosa's whereabouts are encouraged to call Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit Sgt. Timothy Durkin at 973-698-9529 or Detective Nicholas Falcicchio at 908-721-8186.
