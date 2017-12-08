Police: Skydivers used stolen credit card to pay for jump, video on Long Island

Ken Rosato reports on the search for skydivers who police say used a stolen credit card to pay for a jump. (Photo/Suffolk County Police)

By Eyewitness News
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are hoping someone can help identify and find two people accused of using a stolen credit card number to purchase sky diving trips on Long Island earlier this year.

According to investigators, a man and a woman bought two dives and paid for video recordings of the dives from Sky Dive Long Island in Shirley on June 20.

Police released photos and videos of the two people.

Watch the video here:

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
