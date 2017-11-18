Two men are facing a slew of charges in Nassau County after police say they struck a pair of officers with a stolen car.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday in Baldwin.Authorities say 25-year-old Markus Mcintyre and 27-year-old Kevin Curry, both of Hempstead, refused to roll down their windows after officers pulled over the silver 2007 Infiniti they were driving on Grand Avenue.When one officer tried to open the door, police say Mcintyre threw the car in reverse, hitting the both officers and the cruiser.The officer was apparently able to disable the vehicle and, with the help of arriving backup, placed the Mcintyre under arrest while being punched and elbowed in the head.During these events, police say Curry opened the door and attempted to flee, pushing the second officer to the ground in the process. He allegedly dropped narcotics while he was being arrested.Both officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. It was later discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from New Jersey.Mcintyre was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.Curry was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana.