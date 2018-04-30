Police warn of phone scam targeting NYC Asian community

A warning is being issued about a phone scam targeting the Asian community in New York City.

Hundreds across the city say they have received calls in Mandarin that seem to be coming from the Chinese Consulate.

While those who do not understand the language usually just hang up, those who stay on hear a message claiming that they owe money to the government.

The caller tries to get personal information including the bank account, credit card or Social Security number and asks that money be transferred.

Police say if you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.

The NYPD explained the scam on Twitter:


