Authorities say a Staten Island woman made up a story about a random acid attack.The woman had said she was approached by a female stranger asking for a cigarette and money at the intersection of Carleton Boulevard and Woodrow Road in the Arden Heights section who grabbed her and sprayed her with an unknown caustic substance.But after police spoke with the 52-year-old woman, she admitted to making up the entire storyThere is no longer a police investigation.The woman burned herself, authorities said.She is being treated at Staten Island University Hospital North.