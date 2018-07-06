UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --Police are on the hunt for a woman who is accused of breaking into two apartment buildings, claiming to be from a cleaning service.
Investigators say the first incident happened back in April, when a man found her in his apartment near Central Park West and 97th Street on the Upper West Side.
After being confronted, the woman ran off with an undetermined amount of money.
The second incident happened in June in the same area. Nothing was taken.
