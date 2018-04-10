Police: Woman fatally stabs co-worker in Irvington restaurant kitchen

EMBED </>More Videos

A female kitchen worker at a Westchester County restaurant stabbed a male co-worker following a dispute Tuesday.

IRVINGTON, New York (WABC) --
A female kitchen worker at a Westchester County restaurant fatally stabbed a male co-worker following a dispute Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the River City Grille on South Broadway in Irvington.

Authorities say two workers in the kitchen got into an argument, with the woman stabbing the man multiple times. Police did not say what the fight was about.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The Journal News reports that 27-year-old Rosa Ramirez was arraigned on murder charges in the death of Bonifacio Rodriguez, of Yonkers.

Police say the 39-year-old Rodriguez had been recently hired as a dishwasher at the restaurant.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingrestaurantIrvington (NY)Westchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arms, legs found in park after discovery of dismembered body
Guilty verdict in elevator stabbing that killed 6-year-old boy
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Tim Fleischer assaulted during story
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
Lawsuit: NJ high school covered up wrestling coaches abuse
8-year-old calls 911 after she and 3-year-old brother kidnapped
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Show More
Girl who jumped off balcony in dance studio fire recounts harrowing escape
NJ double shooting prompts school lockdowns during manhunt
Missing North Carolina teen may have vanished with older man
Road rage video: Driver slams into motorcyclist
Man found dead in Bronx fire may have been killed earlier
More News