Pct. 7 deputy constable located female and took her into custody. Children are unharmed. HFD Arson is at scene andinvestigation continues. 4300 W. Orem. 202 https://t.co/ffOZfKh6o1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 23, 2018

Southwest officers are at the scene of an incident where witnesses reported a mother tried to burn a car while inside with her three daughters 9, 11 and 13. Witnesses intervened and the female fled on foot with the children. pic.twitter.com/wiQItkSeos — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 23, 2018

A mother is in custody after police say she set a car on fire while inside with her three children, apparently making remarks that "we are going to see Jesus."According to authorities, witnesses reported seeing the mother trying to set the car on fire in the 4300 block of West Orem.The woman's three children -- ages 9, 11 and 13 -- were inside the vehicle.A witness told investigators that the woman revved up the engine until it caught fire, and when the witness intervened, the woman fled on foot with the children.She was eventually captured and taken into custody by Harris County deputies.The children were unharmed. A mental health evaluation has been ordered for the woman.Houston Fire Department Arson is investigating.----------