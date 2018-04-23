Houston police: Woman set car on fire while inside with her 3 kids

HOUSTON, Texas --
A mother is in custody after police say she set a car on fire while inside with her three children, apparently making remarks that "we are going to see Jesus."

According to authorities, witnesses reported seeing the mother trying to set the car on fire in the 4300 block of West Orem.

The woman's three children -- ages 9, 11 and 13 -- were inside the vehicle.

A witness told investigators that the woman revved up the engine until it caught fire, and when the witness intervened, the woman fled on foot with the children.

She was eventually captured and taken into custody by Harris County deputies.

The children were unharmed. A mental health evaluation has been ordered for the woman.

Houston Fire Department Arson is investigating.

