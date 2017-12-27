Barack Obama remains 'most admired man in the world'

WASHINGTON --Former President Barack Obama has retained his title of the most admired man in the world. He edged out President Donald Trump by three percentage points to secure the Gallup Poll honor for the 10th consecutive year.
Hillary Clinton topped the list of most admired women.
Here are the top five most admired men:
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Pope Francis
Reverand Billy Graham
John McCain
Elon Musk came in sixth.
Here are the top five most admired women:
Hillary Clinton (for the 16th consecutive year)
Michelle Obama
Oprah Winfrey
Elizabeth Warren
Angela Merkel
Click here to view the full list of most admired men and women.