Barack Obama remains 'most admired man in the world'

Former President Barack Obama has retained his title of the most admired man in the world. He edged out President Donald Trump by three percentage points to secure the Gallup Poll honor for the 10th consecutive year.Hillary Clinton topped the list of most admired women.Barack ObamaDonald TrumpPope FrancisReverand Billy GrahamJohn McCainElon Musk came in sixth.Hillary Clinton (for the 16th consecutive year)Michelle ObamaOprah WinfreyElizabeth WarrenAngela Merkel