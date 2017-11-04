Campaigns denounce flyers involving Sikh candidate for mayor of Hoboken

Yesterday, a flyer w/ word “terrorist” above a pic of me was circulated in Hob. Of course this is troubling, but we won’t let hate win. pic.twitter.com/Ri9xrYF4Al — Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) November 4, 2017

Campaigns in the race for mayor of Hoboken are denouncing what they call bogus flyers about a Sikh candidate.The flyer used a picture of the candidate, Councilman Ravi Bhalla, with the text "Don't let TERRORISM take over our town!"The flyer said it was paid for by a rival campaign, but a spokesman for the campaign of Counciman Michael DeFusco said it was not their flyer and they have alerted the Hoboken police.Bhalla released a statement on Twitter that read in part, "Of course, this is troubling, but I want to be clear: We won't let hate win in Hoboken. I want people to know that Hoboken is a welcoming community where my wife and I are proud to raise our two young children. "If elected, Bhalla would be the first Sikh mayor of Hoboken.In June, Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer announced she would not seek a third term.----------