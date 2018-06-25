POLITICS

20,000 NYCHA apartments to be fixed by private contractors over next 10 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Political reporter Dave Evans has more on the fix for NYCHA apartments.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new program was announced Monday to use private contractors to fix up to 20,000 New York City Housing Authority apartments, a plan that will take more than ten years.

At Campos Plaza One in the East Village, there is a new look for NYCHA public housing.

Dereese Huff got a completely new kitchen, a heating and air conditioning unit that actually works, the breaker box was replaced and even the intercom is fixed and brand new.

"When I finally saw it all done I was amazed, I was shocked, I was impressed," said Huff, the Tenant Association President.

In the last year, almost all the news at NYCHA was bad, including lead poisoning that had the feds investigating, repairs that never got done at all, and heating was a big problem last winter.

The difference in the plan announced Monday is that NYCHA stepped aside. It's still NYCHA housing, but City Hall farmed out the work to a private developer.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that over the next ten years, 20,000 apartments will be fixed using private companies who will be doing the work for the housing authority.

"Our goal and we felt it from the beginning is to fix NYCHA, building by building, brick by brick," said the mayor.

"If NYCHA has been in charge of this and it had been only NYCHA?", we asked Huff. "It would have never happened, never," she said.

Dereese says she couldn't be happier with about $90,000 in work at her apartment.

"It makes me lift up and actually cry sometimes, compared to the damage from Hurricane Sandy to now, what we have now," she said.

The courtyard there that was repaired after Sandy certainly doesn't look like NYCHA housing. And this may all serve as a blueprint for how the authority finally starts to fix things.

But there's a long road ahead. The program represents just 20,000 apartments and NYCHA has another 155,000 to go.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsNYCHAhousingMayor Bill de BlasioNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News