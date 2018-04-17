JAMES COMEY

Trump is 'making us numb,' former FBI Director James Comey tells Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter interviewed former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday about the reaction to his book and his prime-time interview with George Stephanopoulos.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
I sat down with former FBI director James Comey to talk about the reaction to his book and his prime-time interview with George Stephanopoulos.

President Trump fired Comey last year amid the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey is promoting his book, "A Higher Loyalty," which arrived in bookstores on Tuesday.

RELATED: Transcript of George Stephanopoulos interview with Comey

The book, "A Higher Loyalty" by former FBI Director James Comey is displayed, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York.



I asked him his reaction to the Sean Hannity revelation in federal court that he is a client of Donald J. Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

COMEY: I don't know enough to have a reaction. I saw those headlines.
RITTER: This guy eviscerates you every night. you had no reaction?
COMEY: I've actually never watched his show. I know he eviscerates me cause I hear it second hand.
RITTER: You've never seen Sean Hannity on television?
COMEY: No, never.
RITTER: He's going to be very disappointed.
COMEY: I don't want to hurt his feelings. He's got plenty of other viewers. He doesn't need me.



You can see the complete interview in the player above and on our Up Close program Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

----------
* Subscribe to the Up Close PODCAST
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjames comeyFBIgeorge stephanopoulosPresident Donald Trumporiginals
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JAMES COMEY
James Comey: President Trump 'morally unfit' for office
Trump rages against Comey ahead of book, ABC News interview
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
Comey recalls Trump's reaction to dossier
More james comey
POLITICS
Families of Sandy Hook victims sue Alex Jones
Stormy Daniels shows sketch of man she says threatened her
Chemical weapons inspectors reach Syrian town
Hannity blasted for not disclosing relationship with Cohen
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead when flight from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly
Southwest scare: Passenger account from inside plane
Police investigating after teen wakes up to find intruder in bedroom
Hundreds stranded in Mexico when airline ends service
Lightning strike survivor: 'I felt my whole body was numb'
Starbucks to close May 29 for bias training; CEO meets 2 arrested
Newark flight makes emergency landing at Air Force base
Families of Sandy Hook victims sue Alex Jones
Show More
City targets rat population at most-infested NYCHA complexes
Alternate juror speaks out about UWS nanny murder trial
Dad charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
Overloaded power strip caused deadly Queens fire
Stormy Daniels shows sketch of man she says threatened her
More News