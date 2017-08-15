POLITICS

North Carolina mannequins arranged to resemble Nazi salute

EMBED </>More Videos

The store is investigating.

CARY, North Carolina --
Racial and anti-Semitic symbolism appeared to rear its ugly head Sunday in North Carolina, when rows of mannequins at a department store were rearranged with outstretched arms reminiscent of Nazi salutes.

The incident happened at a Belk location in Cary Towne Center. A customer inside the store took the photo and posted it to social media, saying, in part, "How many people walked by this and didn't notice, oblivious, or saw it and did nothing? Awestruck, I watched about twenty before I couldn't take it. It's about action, and when it comes to racism and inequality, no act of defending love and equality is small."

The arms have since been reset to their normal positions.

Belk management said it was reviewing security camera footage, which reportedly shows the mannequins' arms were down at 4:27 p.m. At 5:16 p.m., cameras showed a customer taking photos of the mannequins and then lowering one of the arms.

Belk is not releasing video, but store officials said there is no video of the arms being raised.

Store associates who worked Sunday are being interviewed, and Belk officials said they take the incident "very seriously."

The incident comes on the heels of the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white nationalist group clashed with counter-protesters.

Belk plans to release a statement once its investigation is complete.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnazisracismCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Sheriff to seek charges against North Carolina protesters
Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' license plate inspired by tweet
Security around Trump Tower remains tight during president's visit
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
More Politics
Top Stories
Mom, kids injured after tree falls on people in Central Park
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
4 officers among 12 overcome by CO in NJ home
Cuomo considers charging drivers more to enter Manhattan
Sheriff to seek charges against North Carolina protesters
Show More
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' license plate inspired by tweet
Family, friends bid final farewell to football player killed by log
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
More News
Top Video
Now you can zipline across the Bronx River
Observation wheel plans in motion again for Staten Island
'Out for blood': Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank
Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets
More Video