NEW YORK (WABC) --The new $168.3 billion budget agreement reached by New York State lawmakers includes a new fee for anyone who rides taxis, Ubers, Lyfts -- or any car service.
Anyone who uses a ride-sharing service below 96th Street in Manhattan will need to pay an extra $2.75 per ride. In yellow taxis, riders will pay a $2.50 fee.
The Taxi Workers Alliance criticized the plan, saying this will impact drivers because ridership will go down. They call it "a vicious attack on a workforce that's lost four drivers to suicide in the past four months."
This money will be used to help fund repairs to the subway system, part of the Subway Action Plan.
"That should raise $415 million that would go to fund the MTA, that would be annual," Cuomo said. "This is very liberating for the MTA."
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called this the toughest budget he's ever had to negotiate. It also includes $26 billion for education and $250 million for NYCHA.
