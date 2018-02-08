  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
POLITICS

New York City Councilman Andy King misconduct investigation underway

The New York City councilman could be forced out as a result of the investigation.

Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) --
An ethics panel is investigating whether New York City Councilman Andy King should be punished for showing a female staffer too much attention.

According to the panel, King, who represents sections of the Bronx, asked the woman to smile more and invited her to a winter ball where allegedly said he hoped she would wear a beautiful gown.

The committee did not say when the alleged misconduct occurred.

If King is penalized he could face fines, sanction or possibly be forced out of the city council.

