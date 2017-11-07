NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wins second term

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2614285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> N.J. Burkett gives an Election Day update for the NYC mayor's race from Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Democrat Bill de Blasio has won re-election as mayor of New York City.De Blasio defeated Republican state lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis as well as several third-party candidates. The Associated Press called the election for de Blasio shortly after polls closed in the city, which leans heavily Democratic.On the campaign trail the mayor touted his success enacting universal pre-K and cited efforts to expand affordable housing and keep New York City affordable for all income levels. He said that if given a second term he would pursue further investments in education and housing and stand up to the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.The 56-year-old mayor's first term was dogged by feuds with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and investigations into campaign donations and pay-to-play politics.----------