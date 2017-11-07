POLITICS

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wins second term

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter reports AP projects Democrat Bill de Blasio wins re-election

NEW YORK --
Democrat Bill de Blasio has won re-election as mayor of New York City.

De Blasio defeated Republican state lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis as well as several third-party candidates. The Associated Press called the election for de Blasio shortly after polls closed in the city, which leans heavily Democratic.
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News Election Night Coverage

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS
On the campaign trail the mayor touted his success enacting universal pre-K and cited efforts to expand affordable housing and keep New York City affordable for all income levels. He said that if given a second term he would pursue further investments in education and housing and stand up to the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.

The 56-year-old mayor's first term was dogged by feuds with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and investigations into campaign donations and pay-to-play politics.

EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett gives an Election Day update for the NYC mayor's race from Williamsburg, Brooklyn.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsbill de blasionicole malliotakisnew york city politicsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Democrat Phil Murphy wins NJ governor's race
ABC News Live: Election Day 2017
President Trump, in Seoul, calls for North Korea to 'make a deal'
Jury gets Sen. Menendez case after lawyers make last arguments
More Politics
Top Stories
Democrat Phil Murphy wins NJ governor's race
Car on the tracks near Mineola causes huge mess on LIRR on Election Day
Cy Young winner Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Human remains found on Long Island ID'd as missing teens
32-year-old police sergeant suffers stroke, dies on duty
NYPD digging in backyard of home after buried body tip
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
Video shows MTA worker dragging man through subway
Show More
Survivors: Texas gunman shot crying babies point-blank
Texas gunman once escaped from mental health center
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
Video: Woman uses broom to fight off man attacking husband
More News
Top Video
Democrat Phil Murphy wins NJ governor's race
Video: Woman uses broom to fight off man attacking husband
Wild and woolly traffic jam as sheep take over highway
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video