Siena poll shows Gov. Andrew Cuomo with huge lead over Cynthia Nixon

N.J. Burkett has the latest on the race for New York governor.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
A new Siena College poll shows Governor Andrew Cuomo has expanded his lead over Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon, leading 61 to 26 percent among likely general election voters. That is compared to 49 to 44 percent in April.

"Nixon has a lot of catching up to do to make this race competitive," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. "Cuomo is well known and well-liked by New York Democrats."

Cuomo leads Nixon in every category among Democrats, including polling with women. The 63 to 27 percent margin among women is wider than among men, where Cuomo polls 58 to 27 percent.

In response to the polling, Nixon's campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt released a statement that despite the results, Nixon's "favorability will only continue to grow as the campaign tells voters more about Cynthia and her plan to create a New York that works for everyone."

"Cynthia's campaign has tapped into an incredible hunger for progressive change in this state," Hitt said. "We saw it when she received more small donations in one day that Cuomo had in seven years, and we're seeing it as she travels around the state. The grassroots energy and enthusiasm are on our side."

On Wednesday, Nixon laid out a $7.3 billion plan to boost education from preschool through college. She says her plan would be paid for by increasing taxes on wealthy New Yorkers and corporations.

Nixon said New York schools that serve predominantly black and Hispanic students are underfunded and heavily policed compared with schools that serve white youngsters. She led supporters gathered at Borough of Manhattan Community College in chanting "Schools not jails!"

According to the Siena poll, Governor Cuomo is also ahead of Republican opponent and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, 56 to 37 percent.

