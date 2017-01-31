POLITICS

Protest held outside Trump Tower after SCOTUS pick

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jim Dolan reports from Midtown.

By
MIDTOWN (WABC) --
Protests and demonstrations involving civil disobedience took place in New York as President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee.

It's so common now; the announcement from the police is recorded and played on a speaker.

Protesters knelt down on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower again Tuesday night, and several were arrested again.

Eric Garner's mother was among the protesters, all of whom worry about what the Supreme Court could do.

"This is our rights that we're fighting for right here, we're fighting for our freedom, freedom is something that you can't take away from us. This is our inalienable rights as human beings," a protester said.

This protest was over President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, but it started before anyone knew who the actual nominee would be. Still, they knew the stakes are high.

"This is really about what America will look like for our children and our grandchildren. This fight for the Supreme Court is about America's future. We've got fights about how America is going to look today, but this is about America's future, and that's why we've drawn the line in the sand here," said Kirsten John Foy, of the National Action Network.

There was another protest over the nominee in Brooklyn at Senator Chuck Schumer's home. There is anger and frustration over a president who has upended the system, precisely as he promised.

"We know that it was his theme was 'Make America Great Again,' but he's not making America great again, he's making the world hate America again," a protester said.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpsupreme courtneil gorsuchNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
President Trump pledges beefed up cybersecurity but doesn't sign order
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Immigration order playing well with President Trump fans
More Politics
Top Stories
President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Wallaby found locked in garage with no food, feces all over
NYC, police union reach contract agreement; 1st since 2012
Tractor-trailer overturns, driver killed in fiery crash in Linden
9-year-old boy allegedly brings gun to school in Yonkers
Show More
Woman in Staten Island arrested for selling drugs on middle school grounds
President Trump pledges beefed up cybersecurity but doesn't sign order
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
Christie: Rollout of Trump's immigration order 'terrible'
Ex-NJ man charged with threatening to kill Obama on Facebook
More News
Top Video
President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Donations providing new bath for boy with excruciating skin disorder
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video