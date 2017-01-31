Protest held outside Trump Tower after SCOTUS pick

Protests and demonstrations involving civil disobedience took place in New York as President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee.It's so common now; the announcement from the police is recorded and played on a speaker.Protesters knelt down on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower again Tuesday night, and several were arrested again.Eric Garner's mother was among the protesters, all of whom worry about what the Supreme Court could do."This is our rights that we're fighting for right here, we're fighting for our freedom, freedom is something that you can't take away from us. This is our inalienable rights as human beings," a protester said.This protest was over President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, but it started before anyone knew who the actual nominee would be. Still, they knew the stakes are high."This is really about what America will look like for our children and our grandchildren. This fight for the Supreme Court is about America's future. We've got fights about how America is going to look today, but this is about America's future, and that's why we've drawn the line in the sand here," said Kirsten John Foy, of the National Action Network.There was another protest over the nominee in Brooklyn at Senator Chuck Schumer's home. There is anger and frustration over a president who has upended the system, precisely as he promised."We know that it was his theme was 'Make America Great Again,' but he's not making America great again, he's making the world hate America again," a protester said.