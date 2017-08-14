POLITICS

Protesters gather at Trump Tower as President Trump returns to NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on the protesters in NYC.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
President Donald Trump's visit to Trump Tower in Manhattan for the first time since his inauguration was greeted with protests.

Three people were arrested on charges including reckless endangerment and resisting arrest as a throng of demonstrators gathered near Trump Tower for Trump's return.

The president's motorcade pulled up to Trump Tower on Monday night, approaching from a direction that bypassed the thousands of protesters and a far smaller group of supporters awaiting him.

The protesters carried signs with such messages as "impeach" and "stop the hate, stop the lies." Supporters say "God bless President Trump."



Security is heavy around the skyscraper. Police have stationed sand-filled sanitation trucks as barriers around the building and layers of metal police barricades around the main entrance.

Demonstrators stood in pens that police erected across the street from Trump Tower in Manhattan and lined nearby blocks of Fifth Avenue by early Monday evening, hours before his expected arrival.

Some carried signs with such messages as "no hate" or "impeach" as chants of "black lives matter" and "love, not hate - that's what makes America great" rose above traffic noise.

Nearby, an inflatable, rat-like caricature of Trump stood by The Plaza hotel.


The Rev. Jan Powell, a retired minister of the United Church of Christ, carried a sign that read "No justice, no peace" as she stood opposite Trump's signature tower.

She said she was bothered by the Republican president's response to the white supremacist rally that descended into violence Saturday in Virginia.

But "what bothers me the most is when folks like Trump try to silence our First Amendment right to free speech, either with violence or 'fake news' or hate speech," Powell said.

Still, she said, "I pray for him every day. We are both human beings."


City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, a Democrat, was among the protesters.

Meanwhile, police had stationed sand-filled sanitation trucks as barriers around Trump's signature skyscraper and layers of metal police barricades around the main entrance.

The president has been under fire, even taking heat from within his own party for failing to call out the white supremacists in Charlottesville.

The White House tried to clean up some of that fallout, but the president himself remained silent until Monday, when he condemned the KKK and neo-Nazis as "thugs."

The other side showed up at Trump Tower on Sunday, and they were anything but silent.
Protesters started out at Columbus Circle, marching through Times Square and to Trump Tower. A few hours later, several different groups converged on President Trump's home. A couple hundred flanked Trump Tower on the north and the south. The events that took place in Charlottesville fueled their anger and disgust.

RELATED: List of street closures during President Trump's stay in NYC


(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicstrump towerPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpNew York CityMidtownManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Critics throw shade at Cuomo's plan to light NYC bridges
Scaramucci breaks silence after White House exit
More Politics
Top Stories
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
5-year-old boy slashed inside mosque: 'I didn't cry'
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Brooklyn soldier among 2 killed in artillery 'mishap' in Iraq
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
Show More
Woman killed in hit and run, 3rd family member to die in crash
Police: Heroin overdose leads to funeral escort crash
Shootout erupts at NYC gas station during robbery
Video released of man wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
NJ judge refuses to reinstate girls in school basketball dispute
More News
Top Video
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Eyewitness News Update
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
Mom previously accused Virginia driver of beating her; Bail denied
More Video