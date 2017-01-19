POLITICS

Rally planned on inauguration eve 'to protect shared values' at New York's Trump hotel

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
New York's mayor as well as celebrities, community activists and elected officials will gather on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to rally for the rights of people.

Called "We Stand United: New York Rally to Protect Shared Values on the Night Before Trump's Inauguration," the demonstration is expected to include Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and actors Mark Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley, Rosie Perez and Alec Baldwin as well as advocacy groups.

According to a statement, their goal is to "end a message to President-elect Trump and Congress that New York City will protect the rights of residents and will continue to make real progress on important issues such as healthcare, climate change, social justice and immigrant rights."

The rally will be outside Trump International Hotel & Tower near Columbus Circle at Central Park West and West 61st Street Thursday around 6 p.m.

The organizations MoveOn.org, Greenpeace US and Planned Parenthood of New York City will be among the groups participating to emphasize to the new administration and to Congress that "New Yorkers will continue to protect our people and the environment."

Other cities nationwide also are planning similar rallies.
