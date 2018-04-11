  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
POLITICS

Rally pushes for 'Fair Fares' discounted MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports that the mayor says there is no money in the budget for reducing fares.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A rally was held on the steps of New York City Hall Wednesday to push for Mayor Bill de Blasio to fund a discounted MetroCard program to help hundreds of thousands of low-income riders.

The coordinators behind the event said it is a measure that is already in place in other major cities like San Francisco and Seattle.

If approved, "Fair Fares" would help almost 800,000 low-income city commuters.

The proposal is to cut fares in half to $1.35, saving the city's poorest about $700 a year.

The debate isn't whether there is a need for reduced fares, but where the funding will come from.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has added the more-than-$200 million it will cost to fund the program to his budget proposal. But Mayor de Blasio says the city can't afford it.

"I understand the City Council wants to achieve something noble, but it's going to be a very straightforward conversation with them about the actual money we have available and how far it will reach," he said. "And I hope to show them that it's not going to be viable to do that with city resources, that's something that would have to be done with a new revenue stream."

De Blasio has said he wants to pay for the "Fair Fares" through the Millionaire's Tax, but that would have to be approved by state legislators.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmetrocardbill de blasionew york city councilrallyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump fumes over FBI raid, ponders firing those he blames
Trump says 'missiles coming' against Syria
House Speaker Paul Ryan won't run for re-election
WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg testimony before Congress
More Politics
Top Stories
Residents zip tied in terrifying NYC home invasion
Woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park identified
Lawsuit: Penn ignored student's pleas for help before suicide
Dad allegedly killed 5-year-old son by hitting him repeatedly: Affidavit
Tim Fleischer assaulted during story
Algerian military plane crashes after takeoff, killing 257
Cuomo announces $18.5 million investment in MS-13 fight
House Speaker Paul Ryan won't run for re-election
Show More
Man shot during beef over Slim Jim at gas station
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Missing North Carolina teen found, 44-year-old man arrested
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Trump says 'missiles coming' against Syria
More News