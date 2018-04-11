A rally set to be held on the steps of New York City Hall is pushing for Mayor Bill de Blasio to fund a discounted MetroCard program, to help hundreds of thousands of low-income riders.The coordinators behind Wednesday's rally say this is a measure that is already in place in other major cities like San Francisco and Seattle.If approved, "Fair Fares" would help almost 800,000 low-income city commuters.The proposal is to cut fares in half to $1.35, saving the city's poorest about $700 a year.The debate isn't whether there is a need for reduced fares, but where the funding will come from.City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has added the more than $200 million it will cost to fund the program to his budget proposal.However, Mayor de Blasio says the city can't afford it."So, I understand the City Council wants to achieve something noble, but it's going to be a very straightforward conversation with them about the actual money we have available and how far it will reach," Mayor de Blasio said. "And I hope to show them that it's not going to be viable to do that with city resources, that's something that would have to be done with a new revenue stream."Mayor de Blasio has said he wants to pay for the "Fair Fares" through the Millionaire's Tax, but that would have to be approved by state legislators.The rally is set for 10 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.----------